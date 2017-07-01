 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'It's pretty disappointing' - Warriors' embarrassing Perth loss worsened by serious injuries to Hoffman, Vete

share

Source:

NZN

The Warriors must be sick of making the 5,340 kilometre flight from Perth to Auckland empty handed after their 26-22 loss to Manly on Saturday.

The playmaker was carving Manly's defence to pieces but he ran out of room to do it all on his own.
Source: SKY

The result was only the beginning of the New Zealand based team's woes, as they endured a nightmare day in Perth.

Veteran Ryan Hoffman and young forward Albert Vete both face extended stints on the sidelines after copping broken bones.

Vete broke his arm in the first half of the loss, while Hoffman didn't even get on the field.

The 33-year-old's final season at the Warriors will now be heavily shortened after he broke a metatarsal bone in his foot while stretching at the team hotel.

The Warriors star was at his pinpoint-passing best in first 10 minutes of the match.
Source: SKY

Saturday's loss also marked their ninth straight in Perth, and after they led 16-0 in the opening 17 minutes, it was the fifth time they have given away a substantial lead in the city.

"It's pretty disappointing because I thought we did enough in certain stages of the game to come away with the result," coach Stephen Kearney said.

"We let them back into the game when we got a bit of a lead to start off with.

"That left us scrambling at the end there to try and salvage a result at the back end."

The loss also left them four points out of the top eight, in 10th position.

It will likely mean they will now have to win at least five of their final eight games to have any hopes of making the finals after the State of Origin rounds, given they have the bye next week.

A telling equation, when considered they have only won 26.67 per cent of matches after the Origin period since the start of 2013 - the worst record of any team in the league.


Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:38
1
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

2
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cited after cheap shot on Waisake Naholo

00:31
3
The All Blacks coach was asked if the Lions series bought the same pressure as a World Cup.

'That's a fairly big leap there mate' - Steve Hansen rubbishes suggestion his job's on the line against Lions

00:44
4
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

5
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shown as a clown in an English newspaper

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen drawn as a clown in UK tabloid

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


Fire engine

One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.


00:38
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

00:26
The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.

00:14
A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.

Watch: Torrential downpour sees Berlin subway turn into raging river

A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ