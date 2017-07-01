'It's pretty disappointing' - Warriors' embarrassing Perth loss worsened by serious injuries to Hoffman, Vete

The Warriors must be sick of making the 5,340 kilometre flight from Perth to Auckland empty handed after their 26-22 loss to Manly on Saturday.



The result was only the beginning of the New Zealand based team's woes, as they endured a nightmare day in Perth.



Veteran Ryan Hoffman and young forward Albert Vete both face extended stints on the sidelines after copping broken bones.



Vete broke his arm in the first half of the loss, while Hoffman didn't even get on the field.



The 33-year-old's final season at the Warriors will now be heavily shortened after he broke a metatarsal bone in his foot while stretching at the team hotel.



Saturday's loss also marked their ninth straight in Perth, and after they led 16-0 in the opening 17 minutes, it was the fifth time they have given away a substantial lead in the city.



"It's pretty disappointing because I thought we did enough in certain stages of the game to come away with the result," coach Stephen Kearney said.



"We let them back into the game when we got a bit of a lead to start off with.



"That left us scrambling at the end there to try and salvage a result at the back end."



The loss also left them four points out of the top eight, in 10th position.



It will likely mean they will now have to win at least five of their final eight games to have any hopes of making the finals after the State of Origin rounds, given they have the bye next week.



A telling equation, when considered they have only won 26.67 per cent of matches after the Origin period since the start of 2013 - the worst record of any team in the league.