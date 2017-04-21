 

'It's pretty complex' - Kieran Foran still undecided on NRL future

Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran says he's inching closer to a resolution on his NRL playing future - and that he's potentially open to staying with the Auckland-based outfit beyond this season.

The star halfback made it clear that the club are ready for life without Foran if he moves back to Sydney next season.
The 26-year-old five-eighth has helped add structure to an oft-aimless Warriors attack since his club debut last month, and played the full 80 minutes as a late Shaun Johnson penalty goal handed his side a 14-13 win over the Roosters.

Having signed a one-year deal with the Warriors after well-publicised mental health issues compelled him to leave Parramatta in July, Foran is already hot property for the 2018 season, with a number of clubs reportedly keen on his services.

The Warriors have also publicly expressed their wish to retain him.

Foran gave little away on his future, hinting the best interests of his two Sydneysider children were the most important factor in his decision- making.

The Warriors playmaker had to battle wind, rain, a tough angle and pressure to break the Roosters' hearts but his kick held true.
Yet, after bedding in seamlessly for the Warriors and earning a Kiwis recall for this weekend's Anzac Test in Canberra, Foran admitted he'd be more than glad to stay in Auckland if he could harmonise his personal and professional lives.

"It's pretty complex, my situation, with my two young kids back in Sydney - trying to work out what's best for me, and my children," Foran said.

"I'm really enjoying myself here, loving my football, and I'm happy.

"The club's been great to me also, (so) if I can make it work, I'll make it work - and if I can't, I'll have to look at outside options."

The Warriors' narrow win over the Roosters - their third in Foran's five games at the club - lifts them one place to 11th, two points outside the eight.

On a personal level, Foran felt his on-field form was chugging along adequately, building back slowly from a long-term shoulder injury and hamstring strain.

But the 20-cap Kiwi was quick to laud his side's oft-maligned defence after limiting a potent Roosters outfit to two tries, and scrambling admirably on their line.

They had been on the right track despite consecutive defeats to Canberra and Melbourne, and had finally come away with something to show for their efforts.

Johnson turned defence into offence after his one-on-one strip not only got Daniel Tupou sent off, but also let him to set up David Fusitu'a for a try.
"If you watch our last month of footy, we've been pretty resilient in defence and we really felt like it was a game in which we needed to be on top of that," Foran said.

"That's footy - sometimes you play those tough games where you've just got to grit your teeth and hang in there, and we did that."

