'It's part of the business' - Steven Kearney relaxed over Tuivasa-Sheck departure rumours

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has labelled the rumours about out-of-contract talisman and skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck "part and parcel of the business" of modern rugby league.



Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Warriors training and media session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck is in the third of a three-year deal with the club and has been linked with several NRL rivals and with rugby union.



He has reportedly long held an ambition to represent the All Blacks.



However Kearney told reporters he was unconcerned by the chatter and "comfortable" with the pace of contract negotiations between Tuivasa-Sheck, his agent Bruce Sharrock and the club.

"If I was looking for a fullback and didn't have a fullback and there was a space, I'd be talking to Roger too," Kearney said.



"That's part and parcel of the business.



"It's not a distraction, it's part of the business. It was the same issue last year with Shaun (Johnson) and it'll be the same next year with someone else.



"It's been around for long enough."



Tuivasa-Sheck was a standout for the Warriors in a disappointing 2017 campaign, playing 23 games and scoring 10 tries.



He was also named the Auckland-based club's player of the year.



Should he switch from league to rugby in 2019, though, he may have a difficult time earning a black jumper amidst a crowded back-three field.

