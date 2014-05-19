It's official! NRL star Jarryd Hayne signs with Parramatta Eels

Source:AAP
Parramatta have made it official - Jarryd Hayne has returned to the club where he first shot to NRL fame.
Jarryd Hayne in action against the Dragons
Source: Photosport
Hayne has inked a 12-month contract to play with the Eels for the 2018 season a day after leaving Gold Coast, citing family reasons.
"Eels members and fans have been behind me throughout my career and I want to use this second chance to repay that faith and support," Hayne said on the club website late this afternoon.
