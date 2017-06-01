'It's not something new' - Cronulla insist 'racist' pub incident won't affect star Andrew Fifita

 

Andrew Fifita's decision to out a Brisbane pub he accused of racism won't affect his NRL performance against the Sydney Roosters, according to Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan.

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during Game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league against Queensland.

Source: Photosport

Fifita took aim at the Kallangur Tavern on Instagram on Thursday night, posting a screenshot of what he claimed to be a racial slur against his family.
The now-deleted post from the venue named a Blues supporter as best dressed for last week's State of Origin match, while it suggested a black doll on the patron's back was Andrew Fifita's daughter.

However it's understood the Sharks front rower was first shown the post last Thursday, and had legal representatives speak to the venue.

It's also believed 28-year-old sought advice from fellow powerful Indigenous players before posting his response.

And as such, Flanagan is not concerned about any impact the issue might have on his football ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash on NSW's Central Coast.

"It's not something new to Andrew," Flanagan said on Friday.

"He trained well today. We didn't bring that into it, it wasn't discussed too much."

Fifita's decision to respond via social media has sparked an outcry of support for the three-time Indigenous All Star, who is set to become a father for the third time next week.

His post was "liked" more than 4,000 times in the initial 24 hours after it was posted, and had drawn more than 500 messages of support.

"This is f***ed ... I'm all for shaming me but when you involve my Family it's personal now," Fifita posted.

"This is so wrong on all levels.

"I will be in Brisbane soon and I will be going past your pub to see you personally."

When asked by media on Friday, Flanagan conceded Fifita's response could have been handled better, but believed the Sharks prop was well within his rights to make the response he did.

"That's a tough one," Flanagan said.

"With experience you could probably do it a bit better ... But you've got to put yourself in Andrew's position as well.

"If they were saying it about your children or my children how do you react?"

The Sharks coach also labelled the original post from the pub as "poor form" and "not acceptable".

Meanwhile a statement was released through the pub's Facebook page last Thursday, which apologised for the post.

"Kallangur Tavern apologises for any offense (sic) a recent post has caused which was deleted promptly," it read.

"It was an error in judgement by a staff member, whom is deeply regretful and repentant for the post made.

"In no way is it the view of the patron portrayed, nor the hotel, its management nor staff."

