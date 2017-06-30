'It's about making sure we're ready to go' - Warriors out to end Perth hoodoo against Manly

The NZ Warriors hope they have figured out the secret to banishing their Perth hoodoo - don't worry about it.

The Warriors have lost all eight of their NRL matches in Perth and they face a tough task against the in-form Sea Eagles at nib Stadium tonight.

The Warriors have even consulted NBL side the NZ Breakers in a bid to find the cure for their travel woes.

But Stephen Kearney, who is in his first year as coach of the Warriors, thinks he has stumbled across the answer to winning in Perth.

"For me it's about not making it an issue," Kearney said.

"(The travel) is part of our competition, it's part of our process in a sense that we're in NZ and we have to come across every other week to Australia to play."

"We haven't placed any real special emphasis on it. It's just about making sure we're ready to go."

The 10th-placed Warriors remain within striking distance of the top eight following last week's 21-14 win over Canterbury.

Kearney is confident five-eighth Kieran Foran, who has missed the past three weeks with a quad injury, will be fit to play.

Fourth-placed Manly are brimming with belief following last week's 35-18 win over defending premiers Cronulla.

And they have happy memories of Perth after pulling off a 15-14 golden-point victory over NZ last year.

Daly Cherry-Evans kicked the match-winner then and he'll have a point to prove this time as he attempts to snare a State of Origin call-up for Queensland.

Despite Manly's rise to fourth spot, coach Trent Barrett says his team has to improve before it deserves to be spoken in the same breath as the Storm, Roosters and Broncos.

"We've still got a lot of young blokes in the side who are learning to play in big games," Barrett said.