'It's a good thing that everyone can do' - Warriors hooker Karl Lawton donates blood

Warriors hooker Karl Lawton gave back to his adopted community, visiting NZ Blood Services to make a donation with other members of the club's staff.

With statistics showing that less than four per cent of possible New Zealand blood donors are donating each year, Lawton led the charge in the visit to the Epsom headquarters of NZ Blood Services.

The Warriors are this week recognising the work of the "everyday heroes", acknowledging the work of those who give to the community.

"It's a good thing that everyone can do," Lawton said.

"Everyone can be a hero, come down here and give some blood."

To learn if you're eligible to donate, visit www.nzblood.co.nz.

Lawton and members of the Warriors' staff gave back at NZ Blood. Source: Warriors
