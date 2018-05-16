 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'It's finished now' - Queensland's State of Origin dominance over, says Wayne Bennett

share

Source:

AAP

Wayne Bennett says Queensland coach Kevin Walters must discover the state's new breed of stars to ensure the next cycle of Maroons dominance.

Jonathan Thurston and Cameron Smith of Queensland with the trophy after they won the State of Origin rugby league game three decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith of Queensland with the trophy after they won the State of Origin rugby league game three decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in 2017.

Source: Photosport

In an era-defining selection call, Bennett handed a raw Smith an Origin debut in the final game of the 2003 series before quitting as Queensland coach.

The Maroons have gone on to win 11 of the next 12 series, with Smith playing in all but one of those games.

His shock representative retirement this week to join good mates Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston on the sidelines has installed NSW as firm favourites when the series begins in Melbourne on June 6.

While conceding Walters had a mountain to climb, Bennett said it was nothing he hadn't seen before.

"It'll be a real challenge for Kev, a challenge for the whole team," the Brisbane coach said.

"Of all the great (Origin) teams ever picked they'll (Thurston, Smith and Cronk) be in the grand final of the selection group .... but it does go in cycles, we had a wonderful cycle and it's finished now.

"It's just a challenge to find the players and make it happen again."

Endorsing Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough as Smith's replacement, Bennett recalled the assurity of the young Smith that earned him an Origin cap.

"I saw it when I tried to recruit him to come here as a young fella; he had a disposition, calmness and confidence and I had no hesitation bringing him into the team," Bennett said.

"We'd lost those two games (in the series); everyone was calling for a lot of change, but I just made one to bring him in and we won that game.

"He's (McCullough) very, very good, been a wonderful player at this club and I hope he gets his opportunity."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Front-rower Mike Tamoaieta showed off his goal kicking skills ahead of this weekend's match.

Watch: Blues' big men issue 'Propkick challenge' to Crusaders counterparts to see who is the best front-row goal kicker

2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Warriors clash with Eels to attend birth of child

03:58
3
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

00:22
4
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

00:15
5
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 