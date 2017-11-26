 

'It's exciting' - Konrad Hurrell calls for Titans to be more like Tonga ahead of new NRL season

Konrad Hurrell says a touch of Tongan selflessness will go a long way this year on the Gold Coast.

The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.
Source: 1 NEWS

The NRL centre was part of the side's courageous semi-final run at the Rugby League World Cup and, on returning this week to Titans training, said he had already drawn some comparisons between the sides.

The addition of Michael Gordon and Brenko Lee to the Titans' backline has offset the departure of high-profile fullback Jarryd Hayne, as new coach Garth Brennan instils a workmanlike culture at the club.

Keen to improve on last season's second-last finish, Hurrell said he could already see that selflessness in action as the squad slogged it out on today in the Gold Coast humidity.

"I like that about the team this year," the 26-year-old said.

"There's no one or two players the boys are relying on ... that's what got us (Tonga) through to the semis and the Titans are already starting to do that already."

The Mate Ma'a Tonga centre is looking in top shape for this weekend’s clash with England.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tonga came within a whisker of the World Cup final, having beaten New Zealand and narrowly losing to England in a dramatic semi-final.

Hurrell and fellow Tongan squad member Lee are the only internationals at the Titans after Hayne's return to Parramatta.

But he doesn't see that as a bad thing.

"Everyone's got to bring their little one per cent ... buying in and doing it together on and off the field," Hurrell said.

"No one's waiting for someone else to do it before they do it."

Brennan has pushed the Titans' physical limits either side of Christmas at a Toowoomba training camp and, more recently, back on the training paddock in Parkwood.

The Tonga centre is proving a star turn with a microphone in hand.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Hurrell said he was happy to see his teammates still smiling when he returned from holidays.

Former Canterbury centre Lee is among the new faces at the club. His favoured position is at right centre.

Joking that he'd be happy to slot into the halves instead, Hurrell said he would relish the new competition but also be comfortable switching to the left side if Brennan went that way.

"They're good boys ... good players. It's exciting and good to challenge yourself in the team," Hurrell said.

