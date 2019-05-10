TODAY |

'It's emotional but exciting' - Kodi Nikorima on transition to Warriors from Broncos

AAP
Warriors recruit Kodi Nikorima has predicted that new halves partner Blake Green is set to bring out the best of him as he prepares to turn over a new leaf following his hurtful exit from Brisbane.

Nikorima will run out in Warriors colours for the first time against St George Illawarra on Saturday, ironically at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium as part of the NRL's Magic Round.

The 25-year-old has had just two training sessions with his new teammates following his hasty exit from Red Hill after he was informed by coach Anthony Seibold he planned to use him as a bench utility next year.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the wily playmaker who has been under contract with the Broncos since he was 12-years-old.

While he admitted he was hurt by being forced out, he denied there was bad blood and acknowledged Seibold's courage to be up front with him.

Nikorima's arrival plugs the hole in Warriors' roster that was created when Shaun Johnson was told by the club they didn't believe he was the player to take them to a premiership and exited to Cronulla.

The criticism of Nikorima and former Broncos halves partner Anthony Milford during their time together was that they were both running halves and too similar.

But in Green, he has been paired with an organising playmaker and Nikorima said it would free him up to weave his magic.

"It's emotional but exciting, I played all my career with Milf and Blake's just a natural organiser, a typical No.7," Nikorima said on Friday.

"I've only had two training sessions with the Warriors so far and I've slotted in quite easy because of him.

"He's a massive talker, he controls his forwards, it just frees me up to roam and do what I do best and that's bringing out my running game."

Nikorima described his former Broncos teammates including Milford as being like brothers to him, but said he was ready to take his game to a new level.

"Blake and Anthony are totally different players," Nikorima said.

"One's a typical No.7 that organises and another is a freak.

"He's one of those players that can pull something out of nothing and I love Anthony, he's one of my good mates."

Nikorima's inclusion is one of several key changes for the Warriors with hooker Issac Luke dropped for Nathaniel Roache.

For the Dragons, Jai Field replaces injured No.6 Corey Norman.

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Dragons have won 21 of 28 games (75 per cent) against the Warriors, their best record against any current team.

* Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is overseeing his 100th game. He has won 34 of his 99 games and made the finals for this first time last year.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Nikorima is about to play his first NRL game for the Warriors against the Dragons on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
