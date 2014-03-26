 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'It's a day-to-day thing' - Thurston return can't come soon enough for Cowboys

share

Source:

AAP

The return of Johnathan Thurston can't come soon enough for North Queensland, with Cowboys coach Paul Green revealing he will need to nurse prized utility Ray Thompson through the rest of the 2017 NRL season.

Jonathan Thurston of the Cowboys.

Source: Photosport

Rookie pivot Kyle Laybutt is in line to make his debut in Saturday's clash with Parramatta in Darwin. Thompson (knee) has been rested and Thurston (shoulder) is named on an extended bench as he attempts to prove his fitness ahead of State of Origin II.

Thompson has impressed in the halves in the absence of Thurston, but Green won't have that luxury against the Eels after confirming the utility is battling a degenerative knee injury.

Co-captain Thurston has been sidelined since the May 5 trans-Tasman Test in Canberra.

Green said he would know more later this week about Thurston's availability.

"He is still a chance but it is a day-to-day thing. We will see how he goes tomorrow," he said.

But Green still gave Thurston a chance to play June 21's Origin II in Sydney.

"He has played enough Origin to know what to expect and get himself ready," he said.

"As long as his shoulder is 100 per cent fit, I have no doubt he will be able to handle that."

Queensland's game-two team will be named on Monday.

Green said he could have used Thompson against the Eels, but opted to pick the utility for next weekend's clash with Melbourne when the Cowboys will be without their Origin stars.

Off-contract Thompson, after missing the start of the year with the right-knee complaint, is mulling over his future due to the injury.

"His knee is a wear-and-tear injury. He can't continue to play week in, week out," Green said.

"There are only so many games in a row we can get out of him.

"If I had to pick between the two games, I would pick the Storm game. After that, it's about managing his knee."

Green said with stand-in halfback Michael Morgan holding the reins, he had no problem throwing Laybutt into the deep end if Thurston failed to return this weekend.

"At some point, you have to find out about these young guys and this is a good opportunity to do that," he said.

"Without Johnno, Morgo's job is to lead the team around and I think he has done an excellent job of that.

"I don't expect him (Laybutt) to take over from anyone."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes


00:30
2
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

3
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England v New Zealand at SWALEC Stadium on June 6, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Black Caps collapse in humiliating fashion after Kane Williamson's sizzling 87

4
1 NEWS

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

00:38
5
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:30
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ