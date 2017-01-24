 

'It's a business and family comes first': Ben Hunt leaves Broncos for $6m Dragons deal

Brisbane players insist Ben Hunt's departure won't derail their 2017 NRL season, despite their halfback signing with St George Illawarra six weeks out from the start of the season.

Broncos players returned to training on Monday, well aware of the reports of Hunt's anticipated departure to the Dragons.

That exit was confirmed on Monday afternoon, with the Dragons finalising a six-year deal rumoured to be worth as much as $1 million per season.

However backrower Alex Glenn, who has played with Hunt since their time together in the club's under-20s, believes nothing will change in the halfback's game

"I'm definitely confident in that," Glenn said.

"Our job is playing a strong 2017 in the Broncos' colours and it's not going to disrupt him.

The star playmaker has inked a huge six-year deal that will see him playing for the Dragons from 2018.
Source: Nine News

"He's still training as hard as he can with us and I know he's not going to get distracted by anything off the field."

Hunt's well-advanced signing is reminiscent of fellow-half James Maloney's defection to the Roosters in 2012, which was sealed well before the beginning of the 2011 season.

On that occasion Maloney helped guide the Warriors to the grand final, before packing his bags and heading across the Tasman.

And hooker Andrew McCullough said Brisbane's chances of replicating that feat - or going even further - have not taken a hit.

"He's come into training full of energy," McCullough said.

"You go through each club and there's always someone leaving or someone coming.

"He's been around the club long enough, he's played some big games so he knows how to handle the pressure. His job doesn't change."

Hunt's contract news is likely to be one of many to affect Brisbane throughout the 2017 season.

Of the club's big names, only Sam Thaiday, Matt Gillett and Kodi Nikorima are signed for beyond this year, but Glenn said it wasn't a concern of the playing group.

"We're not worried about trying to get a contract signed straight away," he said.

"I know once the season starts and we start playing some footy, the rest is going to take care of itself."
 

