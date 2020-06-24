'It's been a roller coaster year' - Departing Warriors interim coach reflects on season ahead of Sunday's final match

Departing Warriors interim coach Todd Payten says it still hasn't sunk in that Sunday's game against Manly will be his last in charge.

Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

Payten will next season take on the Cowboys head coach role, after turning down the Warriors' top job earlier this year.

“I think we’ve all enjoyed our time here on the Central Coast, we’ve been well looked after and there’s a really good bond within the group. It's sad to leave in a lot of ways" said Payten.

The interim coach says the best way to end his chapter at the Warriors and complete a difficult season was to secure victory.

"It's been a roller coaster year. I think we've come out of it well and the club has set itself up well in terms of belief and resilience for the coming season."

Add to that, the confirmation of star signing Addin Fonua-Blake who forced an exit out of Manly to join the Warriors.

The prop won't come up against his soon-to-be teammates on Sunday because of a knee injury and has played his last match in Sea Eagles colours.

Payten says the Warriors look like they'll be a force to reckon with next season.

"We've got some new recruits which are going to make the squad really strong, so the belief and foundation which they can build upon is already there."

The clash against the Sea Eagles will also be the last for a number of players, potentially including veteran Adam Blair.