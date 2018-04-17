 

'It's an area we need to fix' - Warriors target big second half against Knights

AAP
A rocks and diamonds run of performances isn't the only work-on for the Warriors.

Now they're addressing an alarming decline in their second-half scoring - something Simon Mannering says could cripple their NRL title hopes.

Friday's match against the Newcastle Knights in Auckland is a chance to end a run of three matches in which the Kiwi club has failed to score in the second spell.

Losses to Melbourne and the Gold Coast, along with last week's win over St George Illawarra, were notable for the Warriors spending long periods of the game on defence after halftime.

They have slumped to last in the 16-club competition for points scored after the break (148).

By chance, the Knights have conceded the most points of any team in the second half (269).

That doesn't interest veteran second-rower Mannering, who wants his team to emerge from the sheds with more vitality.

"It's an area we need to fix because that's where you can go a long way towards losing the game if you don't come out and start that second half strong," he said.

"That's been a problem for us for a while now.

"We can't rest on our laurels, we've got to get back out there and start that second half like it's the start of the game."

The 18-12 upset of the Dragons instilled the eighth-placed Warriors with self- belief.

Their late offloads were lethal in scoring three first-half tries while their defensive grit over the last half-hour helped left them to the verge of the play-offs.

However, Mannering is tired of the hot-and-cold form line.

They've only won successive games once since a five-win season-opening burst.

Victory over the 11th-placed Knights, who have a dreadful record at Mt Smart Stadium, would go some way towards shedding a tag of inconsistency.

"We can't keep waiting until we have a bad loss to spark us back to life," Mannering said.

"Hopefully that is the last lesson but I can't promise anything. We've just got to make sure we're improving our performance."

A Warriors loss would be their fifth on the trot at Mt Smart Stadium, something that hasn't happened for 13 years.

The 250th NRL game for influential hooker Issac Luke will be a motivating factor for the hosts.

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce will celebrate the same milestone if he shakes off a leg injury and is cleared to start.

Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz
Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu has been appointed as skipper of the Warriors' women's side, ahead of the inaugural NRL women's premiership next month.

Mariu, 37, made her Kiwi Ferns debut in 2000, having played at five women's Rugby League World Cups.

Her achievements and contribution to the women's game in New Zealand saw Mariu made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year's Queen's Birthday honours.

"It was a pleasure asking her to take the role with the first Warriors team in this inaugural NRL women's premiership," coach Luisa Avaiki said.

"Laura's our most-decorated women's player who has consistently achieved the highest honours in the game.

"She's very capable, has served rugby league in this country with distinction and was always going to be the best choice for our team.

"She's a dedicated, loyal and genuine team-mate who is well respected by her peers. She leads by example and demonstrates sound leadership in her playing ability, too."

The Warriors' women's side will play their first trial match against the Newcastle Knights as part of tomorrow night's double header at Mt Smart Stadium.

Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu
Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu Source: Photosport
