Issac Luke shares special moment with cerebral palsy sufferer Naz Awatere on eve of All Stars game

Issac Luke and other members of the Māori All Stars team have shared a special moment with Naz Awatere, a cerebral palsy sufferer, on the eve of their match on the Gold Coast.

Captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak presented the youngster with a jersey and hat in video shot after the side’s captain’s run.

Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima and Luke, who was recruited by the Dragons from the Warriors, then greeted the youngster.

Luke goes onto spend more time with Awatere, the pair joking and laughing as they play with Awatere’s computer.

“Thanks for the kōrero,” Luke says as he hugs Awatere.

The Kiwis star later writing on Twitter about meeting Awatere.