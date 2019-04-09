TODAY |

Issac Luke returns for the Warriors for clash against in-form Knights

Issac Luke and Lachlan Burr return to the bench for the Warriors as they travel to face the in-form Newcastle Knights on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Luke comes in for Nate Roache, whose season is over after he suffered an ACL injury in his left knee in Sunday’s loss to Penrith.

Luke returns to first grade in good form, after scoring a try and having a try assist in the Canterbury Cup win over the North Sydney Bears last weekend.

Burr replaces Leivaha Pulu after recovering from a hip issue.

The starting side is unchanged with Jazz Tevaga retaining his spot at lock.

The away game will be a tough proposition for the 12th-placed Warriors with the Knights in fifth and having won three of their last four games.

In a boost for the Warriors, Newcastle will be without superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga who is missing with injury.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), David Fusitu’a, Peta Hiku, Patrick Herbert, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Agnastius Paasi, Karl Lawton, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali’i, Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: Issac Luke, Bunty Afoa, Sam Lisone, Lachlan Burr, Gerard Beale, Ligi Sao, Leivaha Pulu, Chanel Harris-Tavita

Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against the Rabbitohs.
Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against the Rabbitohs. Source: Photosport
