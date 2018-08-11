 

Issac Luke 'a real credit to him and his family' after 250th NRL appearance

1 NEWS
League
Warriors

Warriors coach Steve Kearney lavished praise on hooker Issac Luke after he played his 250th NRL match against the Knights last night.

Luke, 31, reached his milestone in the 20-4 win over the Knights last night, having represented both the Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his career.

Speaking to media after the match, coach Kearney credited Luke's milestone for helping the Warriors over the line.

"It's a real significant milestone for him," he said.

"He's not the biggest fella, the way that he's gone about it, to notch up 250 games is a real credit to him and his family.

"The team responded with a real tough performance tonight."

The Warriors hooker reached the milestone in last night's win over Newcastle.
1 NEWS
The Warriors have paid tribute to outgoing NRL referee Matt Cecchin, following last night's 20-4 victory over the Newcastle Knights.

Cecchin, 44, is walking away from the NRL at the end of the season having been the victim of death threats following last year's World Cup.

The referee was targeted by Tongan fans after strip claim from prop Andrew Fifita in the final moments of the World Cup semi-final loss to England, which the Pacific nation would go on to lose.

In a post on Twitter, the Warriors thanked Cecchin along with two photos of the team huddled around the whistle-blower.

"Respect over everything. Congratulations on a fantastic career Matt," the club posted.

Cecchin has been offered a role with the English Super League, however has made no official announcement over his future.

The referee is the latest retiree to be given a farewell by the Warriors, who have also paid tribute to Johnathan Thurston, Sam Thaiday and Ryan Hoffman.

Matt Cecchin and Blake Green
Matt Cecchin and Blake Green
Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce

AAP
The Warriors possess a match-winning back three which is unrivalled in the NRL in the eyes of Mitchell Pearce.

Newcastle halfback Pearce lauded the trio after being blitzed by fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and trampled over by hulking Warriors wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo in a 20-4 loss in Auckland,

Asked how the Warriors outside men stacked up against other teams in the league, Pearce was adamant.

"I probably rate them the best," he said.

"Melbourne have got a pretty good back three, and the Roosters, with Fergo (Blake Ferguson) and guys like that.

"But the way Roger's playing at the moment and then obviously their two wingers, they were making 30-40m in three plays just on their own."

Pearce marvelled particularly at the hot-stepping form of former Roosters teammate Tuivasa-Sheck.

He said the 25-year-old is unearthing the giddy standards hit before his club allegiance switched across the Tasman in 2016.

"Everyone was disappointed at that time at the (Roosters). He's a super player and a great leader up here and with the Kiwis," Peace said.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney wasn't getting as carried away with a largely methodical display which all-but assures his sixth-placed team of post-season duty.

Asked about Pearce's back three assessment, Kearney simply responded: "I'm not going to argue there".

Kearney said his team's defence had reached a "base standard" in successive wins over the Dragons and Knights.

However, the attack is still in need of a polish, he contended, starting next week against the Bulldogs in Sydney.

Knights counterpart Nathan Brown said the Warriors can't be discounted in the finals after his team had their energy sapped by the physical nature of Friday's match.

"I don't think the Warriors are any worse chance of putting two or three games together (in the play-offs) than any of the other sides," he said.

"Nine (Issac Luke), seven (Shaun Johnson) and one (Tuivasa-Sheck) have all played a fair part in the Kiwis' resurgence in rugby league, winning World Cups and Tri-Nations."

A shimmy and a skip pass from the Warriors playmakers allowed Fusitu'a the space he needed to do what he does best.
