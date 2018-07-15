TODAY |

Issac Luke re-signs with Warriors ahead of 2019 season

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

The Warriors have been given a boost ahead of the 2019 NRL season, with hooker Issac Luke re-signing with the club on an improved deal.

Having failed to seal a move to the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2018, and with the Parramatta Eels reportedly waiting in the wings, Luke was forced to remain with the Warriors, requiring a shoulder operation.

The 31-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Warriors at the end of last year - albeit with an out clause that would allow him to leave the club any time before July in order to alleviate salary cap pressure - with the Eels reportedly offering $789,000 over two years.

The Warriors have since offered the hooker a better deal, unwilling to risk losing Luke as they did Shaun Johnson, agent Bruce Sharnock confirmed to Stuff.

"I'm not going to go into what deals are on the table, all I can say is that the deal is done with the Warriors and both parties are happy with where it's ended up," Sharrock told Stuff.

"For the Warriors, what appeared to be pretty logical some time ago for me, when money became available to secure his services and get everyone out of it, would have been a good thing to do.

"But it's done now and everyone's happy."

Luke didn't feature for the Warriors in this weekend's trial win over the Tigers in Whangarei, but will be aiming to be fit for the 2019 NRL season opener against the Bulldogs on March 16.

Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Issac Luke. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

Broncos coach impressed by Kodi Nikorima - 'He got a lot of confidence going away with the Kiwis'

New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett calls out Sam Burgess over ill discipline
00:15
Allan's finishing was on fire as the Rabbitohs claimed a 36-24 win.

Bunnies youngster Corey Allan's hat-trick leads South Sydney to Charity Shield win over Dragons
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights

Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights