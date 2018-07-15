Issac Luke re-signs with Warriors ahead of 2019 season

The Warriors have been given a boost ahead of the 2019 NRL season, with hooker Issac Luke re-signing with the club on an improved deal.

Having failed to seal a move to the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2018, and with the Parramatta Eels reportedly waiting in the wings, Luke was forced to remain with the Warriors, requiring a shoulder operation.

The 31-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Warriors at the end of last year - albeit with an out clause that would allow him to leave the club any time before July in order to alleviate salary cap pressure - with the Eels reportedly offering $789,000 over two years.

The Warriors have since offered the hooker a better deal, unwilling to risk losing Luke as they did Shaun Johnson, agent Bruce Sharnock confirmed to Stuff.

"I'm not going to go into what deals are on the table, all I can say is that the deal is done with the Warriors and both parties are happy with where it's ended up," Sharrock told Stuff.

"For the Warriors, what appeared to be pretty logical some time ago for me, when money became available to secure his services and get everyone out of it, would have been a good thing to do.

"But it's done now and everyone's happy."