Issac Luke has confirmed that he’ll be moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons to continue his NRL career.

The former Kiwis captain was not offered a deal by the Warriors at the end of the 2019 season, making him a free agent, but he confirmed today on Twitter he’ll be heading to Wollongong.

Luke played 83 games in four seasons with the Warriors having played 189 times for South Sydney from 2007 to 2015.