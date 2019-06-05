TODAY |

Issac Luke, Adam Blair recalled to Warriors' starting line-up for Storm clash

1 NEWS
More From
League
Auckland
Warriors
NRL

The Warriors have tweaked their line-up for Saturday's clash with the Storm, injecting veterans Issac Luke and Adam Blair back into the line up.

Luke has been handed the No.9 jersey with regular starter Nathaniel Roache still nursing a back injury from three weeks ago while Blair has been rewarded for solid play against the Broncos two weeks ago.

The Auckland side had a bye last weekend. 

"I'm trying to force my way back in and keep myself there," Luke said after yesterday's training. 

"I got a bit more time two weeks ago, so I was really happy with that. I've just got to keep my head down and keep going."

Jazz Tevaga was also ruled out of selection with an ankle injury.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney added in an interview with Radio Sport Blair will start in his 299th NRL appearance after playing his "best of the season" in the 8-2 loss to Brisbane. Blair's promotion sees Lachlan Burr pushed to the bench.

Elsewhere, prop Agnatius Paasi returns to the starting line-up after missing a match due to suspension while Ligi Sao will miss the contest with a one-match ban of his own for a careless high tackle while playing reserve grade last week.

Chris Satae has been called in to cover Sao while Bunty Afoa also heads to the reserves to resume his usual impact role.

The 12th-placed Warriors face competition leaders Melbourne at Mt Smart Stadium at 5pm on Saturday.

Warriors: 1-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2-David Fusitu'a, 3-Peta Hiku, 4-Patrick Herbert, 5-Ken Maumalo, 6-Kodi Nikorima, 7-Blake Green, 8-Agnatius Paasi, 9-Issac Luke, 10-Leeson Ah Mau, 11-Isaiah Papali'i, 12-Tohu Harris, 13-Adam Blair

Interchange: 14-Lachlan Burr, 15-Bunty Afoa, 16-Chris Satae, 17-Karl Lawton, 18-Gerard Beale, 20-Leivaha Pulu, 21-Jackson Frei, 21-Chanel Harris-Tevita

Adam Blair celebrates his try with Issac Luke. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Newcaste Knights. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 10 August 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Adam Blair celebrates his try with Issac Luke in the Warriors' 2018 clash with the Knights. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Auckland
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
2
Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year
3
The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
4
After leading 19-6 at halftime, the NZ under-20s side scored four times to win 45-13.
Baby Blacks earn convincing win in under-20 World Cup opener against Georgia
5
Established back in 1922, it’s one of our smallest, but strongest unions.
'Rugby really does move our iwi' - Ngāti Porou East Coast get a helping hand
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:02
Sir Graham has helped hundreds of disadvantaged men and women around the country.

Former Kiwis coach Sir Graham Lowe honoured with knighthood for services to youth, education
Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell says time for Kalyn Ponga Origin talk over
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

NSW State of Origin player allegedly involved in sex tape - report
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.

'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong