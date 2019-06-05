Issac Luke, Adam Blair recalled to Warriors' starting line-up for Storm clash

The Warriors have tweaked their line-up for Saturday's clash with the Storm, injecting veterans Issac Luke and Adam Blair back into the line up.

Luke has been handed the No.9 jersey with regular starter Nathaniel Roache still nursing a back injury from three weeks ago while Blair has been rewarded for solid play against the Broncos two weeks ago.

The Auckland side had a bye last weekend.

"I'm trying to force my way back in and keep myself there," Luke said after yesterday's training.

"I got a bit more time two weeks ago, so I was really happy with that. I've just got to keep my head down and keep going."

Jazz Tevaga was also ruled out of selection with an ankle injury.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney added in an interview with Radio Sport Blair will start in his 299th NRL appearance after playing his "best of the season" in the 8-2 loss to Brisbane. Blair's promotion sees Lachlan Burr pushed to the bench.

Elsewhere, prop Agnatius Paasi returns to the starting line-up after missing a match due to suspension while Ligi Sao will miss the contest with a one-match ban of his own for a careless high tackle while playing reserve grade last week.

Chris Satae has been called in to cover Sao while Bunty Afoa also heads to the reserves to resume his usual impact role.

The 12th-placed Warriors face competition leaders Melbourne at Mt Smart Stadium at 5pm on Saturday.

Warriors: 1-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2-David Fusitu'a, 3-Peta Hiku, 4-Patrick Herbert, 5-Ken Maumalo, 6-Kodi Nikorima, 7-Blake Green, 8-Agnatius Paasi, 9-Issac Luke, 10-Leeson Ah Mau, 11-Isaiah Papali'i, 12-Tohu Harris, 13-Adam Blair