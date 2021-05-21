Israel Folau's Super League contract set to be big talking point of court case with QRL

Israel Folau’s reported $245,000 contract with Super League club Catalans is set to be the centre of scrutiny in his court case with Queensland Rugby League for his denied return to the game in Australia.

Source: 1 NEWS

Folau is seeking an injunction against QRL in a bid to play for the Southport Tigers after the governing body rejected his registration on a number of issues last month.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the crux of the hearing will come down to whether the QRL acted appropriately by not registering the controversial code-hopper after they stated their main reason was due to his existing contractual dispute with Catalans.

Catalans maintain Folau is still under contract with them but the 32-year-old claims his contract was renounced after the French Super League club failed to meet its financial obligations to him.

"It does not matter whether it is for a professional or amateur club, the licence of Folau belongs to us," Catalans president Bernard Guasch told L'independent last month.

"Nobody came in contact with us to start discussions."

QRL estimates it will spend at least $50,000 defending itself in court this week alone, while Folau's legal team has dangled a carrot in the form of a written letter to them stating all actions against them would be withdrawn if Folau is registered.