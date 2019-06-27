Israel Folau unveiling reportedly cancelled by Dragons due to backlash

Catalans Dragons have reportedly backtracked on their plan to unveil Israel Folau at a media conference due to the backlash they have received since his signing was announced.

Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

Instead, according to ITV's Steve Scott, the Super League club will film the unveiling in-house and distribute vision to the media.

The France-based Dragons have been widely criticised after it emerged they had signed on a one-year deal the Australian dual-code international, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for homophobic social media posts.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone and St Helens chairman Eamoon McManus are among those who have spoken out against the signing.

Wigan have declared their home game against the Catalans in March a "Pride Day" in response.