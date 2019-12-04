Israel Folau targeted by New York-based rugby league start-up club - report

Israel Folau is being linked with a return to rugby league once again, this time the target of an ambitious New York-based start-up side, claims The Daily Telegraph.
Having been sacked by - and now settled with - former employers Rugby Australia, Folau is a free agent. In terms of his playing career, the 30-year-old would be an attractive proposition for any side willing to take a risk in acquiring his signature.
According to Australia's The Daily Telegraph, Folau has been identified as a target for a consortium behind the possible New York-based side, intending on entering English rugby league's third tier - aiming for a Toronto Wolfpack-style ascension into the Super League.
However, The Telegraph also states that no contact has been made between Folau's representatives and club officials, weighing up whether or not the former Wallabies and Kangaroos star would be the "right fit" for their side.
The Wolfpack's promotion into the UK Super League has seen them make now former All Black Sonny Bill Williams the highest-paid player in either code. The Canadian side will make their top flight debut from next season.
Folau hasn't played rugby league since 2010, having switched codes first into Australian rules football, and then to rugby union in 2013.
His success in the 15-man code was almost immediate. Earlier this year, he became Super Rugby's all-time leading try scorer, before his public falling out with Rugby Australia over his controversial social media antics.