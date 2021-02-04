Israel Folau stands by anti-gay social media posts as he joins Queensland league side

Controversial cross-code star Israel Folau has taken his first step towards his goal of returning to the NRL after signing with a Queensland club to play in a local rugby league competition this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Folau was joined at the Southport Tigers press conference by controversial Queensland MP Clive Palmer, a patron of the club the dual-code international has joined.

“I just want to give thanks to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ for this opportunity,” Folau said.

“I am excited to be here and link up with Clive. The opportunity he’s given me and my family is something I’m really grateful for.”

Palmer’s role at the stand-up wasn’t just to represent Folau’s new club though, with the politician vowing to fight the NRL if they blocked his new star’s attempt to return to the elite level.

“I’ve got some resources and if it got down to a legal battle I’m sure anyone opposing somebody on the basis of religious persecution would go down very seriously and pay damages,” Palmer said.

“There’s no legal basis to not register him, he’s been cleared by the Broncos.”

Folau reportedly attempted to return to the NRL earlier this year with the Dragons but St George / Illawarra pulled out of negotiations after they coped heavy backlash from the public and media.

The passionate response spawns from Folau’s well-publicised exit from Rugby Australia in 2019 when he had his contract ripped up for a social media post in which he said homosexuals, among other groups, were headed to “hell” unless they repented for their sins.

Despite Folau’s willingness, though, his return to the NRL isn’t a certainty. ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys stated in 2019 the door was all but shut for him to return to rugby league in Australia.

Asked today if he stands by his social media posts, Folau didn't budge.

“I tell you what I do stand for, as a Christian I stand by the bible and what the bible says – every written word in that book I stand by that.

"I believe what the bible says. I didn’t write the bible that is God’s written word and I believe that wholeheartedly.”

Palmer said the saga was unneeded.