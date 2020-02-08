TODAY |

Israel Folau skips Catalans' training session with NRL club Roosters

Source:  AAP

Israel Folau has pulled out of a Catalans training session with the Sydney Roosters in Barcelona.

Israel Folau. Source: Associated Press

Folau was to have joined his Dragons teammates at the planned session at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium but was reportedly still recovering from his Super League debut last weekend.

"It was his first game for a long time," Catalans coach Steve McNamara told the Daily Telegraph.

"He feels like he's been run over by a bus.

"We have a two-and-a-half-hour bus trip to and from Barcelona so he stayed at home for physio rather than sit on the bus."

Folau scored an early try on debut for the Catalans and helped them to a 36-18 win over Castleford, earning cheers from Dragons fans during Saturday's match.

The Roosters are currently in Barcelona preparing for a shot at consecutive World Club Challenge crowns, having defeated Wigan 20-8 last year.

