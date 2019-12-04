Israel Folau in talks to join New York rugby league club - report

Former Wallabies fullback and Australian rugby outcast Israel Folau could be set to restart his stalled career after he reportedly met with a New York-based rugby league club recently.

Source: 1 NEWS

Folau, who is also a former Australia rugby league international, effectively saw his sporting career ended last year after he was sacked by Rugby Australia for claiming "hell awaits" sinners such as homosexuals.

That was followed up by statements from other governing bodies such as the NRL which ruled out a return for the 30-year-old.

But the Daily Telegraph reports a New York franchise - which is currently bidding to enter England's third tier League One competition in 2021 - has been in talks with Folau.

While the report says Folau was not yet formally offered a contract, the club's CEO Ricky Wilby reportedly made an "introductory call" which could lead to further discussions.