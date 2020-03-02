Israel Folau booed by fans, struggles to make an impact in first Super League game on UK soil

Sporadically booed by fans, Israel Folau has struggled to make an impact before helping set up the winning try for Catalans in his first Super League match in England.



Catalans Dragons' Israel Folau. Source: Getty

The Dragons beat Hull 34-29 at KCOM Stadium with the sacked Wallabies star taking a stunning catch from a short kick-off, which saw fellow Australian James Maloney score with two minutes remaining.



Until instigating what was a remarkable comeback win for the visitors, Folau made just a handful of carries and was well contained in just his second league game in a decade.



With the signing of the 30-year-old three-quarter again heavily criticised in the lead-up to the Hull clash, Folau was also booed during the warm-up and again after his first touch.



However, there seemed few home fans who booed the Australian during the match, with Catalans fullback James Tomkins copping most of the home support's attention for much of the second half.



Catalans boss and former England coach Steve McNamara hailed Folau's contribution.



"To come up with the short kick off and for Izzy to go up there and take it one- handed and it gives us a chance to win it, we are obviously happy with the end result," he beamed.



"He is a special player and it was a special catch. I thought we under-used him during the game, I thought we could have used him more.



"I thought he was solid today without being spectacular but he comes out with a really good play to give us a last chance."



Folau provided a neat flick offload to winger Lewis Tierney under the pressure of two defenders which eventually led to Catalans' first try and produced some strong tackles.



Before Sunday's match, English legend Garry Schofield blasted the "spineless" decision to allow Folau to play in the league.



"I just don't get why the authorities are allowing things like this to happen," he told The Sun newspaper.

