Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten draws line in sand after Kearney axing

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten wants to draw a line in the sand after the sacking of Stephen Kearney, telling media today “I think I’ve commented plenty about what’s happened”.

Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

The former Tigers premiership player wants the focus to now be on the team and the clash with the Melbourne Storm this Friday after dealing with the firing of Kearney by opening up the floor to the team.

“They (the players) are all good, they’re know we’re here to play footy, they know it was a club decision, our focus has been, ever since that meeting on Sunday, about that game,” he said.

Payten said the changes he had made predominately centred around training, where there were a lot more collisions as he focussed on the team’s goal line defence.

“A lot more focus around our defensive resilience, it won’t happen overnight,” he said.

“It’s a step-by-step process, it’s basically about our attitude, our will, our desire to get the job done and some other technical points around that which we’re chipping away at.”

Payten said the move from Central Coast to Kogarah in Sydney, which means they won't have to fly to face the Storm, was a rare win for the club in 2020.

He also said he was calm with his first-grade coaching debut fast approaching.

"That might change Friday afternoon, the thing about becoming a head coach is you don't know until you're given a shot," he said.

"I've done a long apprenticeship, I've been at some successful programmes, I've been at places where we haven't been so successful so I know the difference between the two."