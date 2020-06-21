Interim Warriors coach puts hand up to become Stephen Kearney's permanent replacement

Caretaker coach Todd Payten has confirmed he is in contention for the fulltime role at the Warriors, but is yet to hear from North Queensland.



Vodafone Warriors interim head coach, Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

Payten said he will sit down for talks with club management soon, where "four points" will be discussed as the process of replacing sacked coach Stephen Kearney continues.



However, the 41-year-old former Cowboys assistant said he hadn't been contacted by anybody from North Queensland, who ended Paul Green's tenure this week.



"I am going to talk to the Warriors in the short term. I haven't heard or made contact with anyone from the Cowboys," Payten said.



"That may happen. I can understand why. My connection to the place, I worked there for four years, I admire the town and the region.



"At the moment as it stands, I'm meeting with the Warriors to discuss, not my future but it's more or less an interview."



Payten didn't reveal what the key points are that are of interest to the Warriors' appointment panel.



He agreed his current coaching stint meant his credentials were staring the panel in the face.



He has logged one win and three losses since succeeding Kearney a month ago, having been promoted after a season and a quarter as a Warriors assistant.



"In terms of an interview, they're not going to find out anything they already don't know."



Payten's assistant coaching contract extends into 2021, meaning he is guaranteed a job next year regardless of how the coaching race plays out.

