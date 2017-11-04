TODAY |

Injury rules Tonga's Michael Jennings out of Kiwis Test

AAP
Injury has ruled Michael Jennings out of Tonga's Test against New Zealand this week while younger brother Robert Jennings has also been cut.

Former Kangaroos centre Michael Jennings isn't in the group reduced from 22 to 19 after suffering a knee injury during Parramatta's win over Brisbane on Saturday.

Coach Kristian Woolf said the 31-year-old would be missed as he was an influential figure in their charge to the 2017 World Cup semi-finals and in last year's loss to the Kangaroos at the same Mt Smart Stadium venue to be used on Saturday.

"It is a shame to lose Michael because he has really been playing well for Parramatta," Woolf said.

"But we have some quality centres in our squad in Solomone Kata and Kotoni Staggs, so I know we can fill the hole left by Michael's injury."

Younger brother and Wests Tigers outside back Robert Jennings won't add to his solitary Test for Mate Ma'a Tonga after being omitted, along with uncapped Gold Coast prop Moeaki Fotuaika.

Three other uncapped players are still in line for debuts - Broncos centre Staggs, Roosters forward Sitili Tupouniua and Manly hooker Manase Fainu.

Tonga are bracing to be without Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita, whose hopes of playing rest at the NRL judiciary.

Fifita was charged with a crusher tackle on Canberra's Ryan Sutton last Thursday and will miss two games, including the Test, if he accepts an early guilty plea.

TONGA SQUAD

BACKS: Will Hopoate, David Fusitu'a, Daniel Tupou, Kotoni Staggs, Solomone Kata, John Asiata, Tuimoala Lolohea,

FORWARDS: Jason Taumalolo, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Manu Ma'u, Sitili Tupouniua, Peni Terepo, Andrew Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Tevita Tatola, Sione Katoa, Manase Fainu, Siliva Havili.

Tonga's Michael Jennings dives over to score a try. Tonga v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
