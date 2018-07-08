Injury hit Canberra Raiders under the pump as they chase NRL top eight

Canberra are still guessing who will assume the kicking duties against Cronulla with injuries to star Raiders Jarrod Croker and Aidan Sezer.

Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs. Source: Getty

Back-rower Jack Murchie, 21, will make his NRL debut by coming off the bench in place of Sezer after the halfback injured his hamstring at training on Tuesday.

Sezer was locked in to do Canberra's goal-kicking after slotting in seamlessly to the job when Croker was injured early in the Raiders' victory over North Queensland.

But with Croker out for the remainder of the season because of a dislocated knee cap and Sezer on the sidelines indefinitely, the Raiders are forced to finding fresh kicking options.

Hooker Josh Hodgson, who will captain the Raiders in Croker's absence, has ruled himself out of performing the duty but did throw surprise candidates into the mix.

Hodgson says he would love to see forwards Josh Papalii and Junior Paulo take some kicks, revealing their kicking game was more than capable.

"We've got absolutely no clue at the minute," Hodgson said.

"I'm tipping big Papa (Papalii) or Juns (Paulo)... honestly no-one believes me but they can kick goals.

"I was going throw my name in the hat but I'll stick to football."

Blake Austin comes into the starting line-up for Friday night's game following Sezer's injury after the team had been named.

Canberra will be missing five key players for the trip to Southern Cross Group Stadium, with Shannon Boyd, Joseph Tapine and Jack Wighton already on the sidelines.

The Raiders sit two games outside of the top-eight, while Cronulla are three games ahead in sixth on the ladder.

"We know it's going to be tough going there for the result with a few people out," Hodgson said.