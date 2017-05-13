Injured Warriors star Kieran Foran in doubt for Bulldogs clash

Kieran Foran is in doubt to face his future team-mates when the Warriors host the Bulldogs on Friday.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says classy five-eighth Foran is still recovering from a quad muscle injury sustained in their 34-12 win over the Gold Coast a week-and-a-half earlier.

A bye week had given the Kiwis international extra time to recuperate but a question mark remains, with a late call to be made on his availability.

"We'll give him until as late as possible, probably until the captain's run on Thursday," Kearney said.

"But he's progressing and we're hopeful he'll be OK."

Foran ended months of speculation about his future in April by signing a three-year deal with the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Kearney confirmed the Warriors won't seek a replacement this season for departing assistant coach Steve McNamara.

Former England coach McNamara was granted an early release after being appointed head coach of Super League club the Catalans Dragons.

Kearney believes remaining assistants Andrew McFadden and Stacey Jones are sufficient to see out the campaign.

Former club playing great Jones will be the lone attack coach, having previously shared the role with McNamara.

"I think what Stacey has learnt off Steve has been a wonderful experience for Stacey, to be able to work with an experienced coach like him," Kearney said.