Individual brilliance! Scrambling Ken Maumalo spins, fends and bumps his way downfield leaving helpless Doggies in his wake

Source:SKY
With Warriors trailing early and searching for confidence, this moment of pure magic from young Ken Maumalo changed the entire mood of the match.
One moment the Warriors were just holding on, next they were leading, as the confidence from this long range stunner by Maumalo, in the 15th minute, flooded through the team.
This try was enough for a 6-2 halftime lead, with the Warriors going on with the job in the second spell to win 21-14, a second straight NRL win lifting their record to seven wins and eight losses on the season.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport