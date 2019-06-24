Indigenous Origin stars once again refuse to sing Australian national anthem

Once again players have refused to sing the national anthem before yesterday's State of Origin II in Perth.



Following the controversial boycott in game one, NSW's Josh Addo-Carr and Blake Ferguson did not join in for Advance Australia Fair while Queensland's Will Chambers, Dane Gagai and Josh Papalii remained tightlipped.



The issue was a major talking point ahead of the series opener after Blues playmaker Cody Walker claimed he would not recognise the song, saying it "does not represent me or my family".



He planted the seed when he was one of several players who remained silent during a rendition of the anthem at the Indigenous All-Stars game in Melbourne earlier this year.



His decision attracted some high-profile support from the likes of NRL legend Johnathan Thurston who said he was surprised by the lack of public debate over the anthem following the All Stars game in February.



Walker was among several players on both sides who did not sing the anthem before game one in Brisbane.



The hot topic again reared its head ahead of game two when Blues great Timana Tahu controversially claimed that Walker and NSW teammate Latrell Mitchell were dropped for the Perth clash due to their anthem protest.



Tahu will reportedly be sacked from his role with the Blues Pathways Program over his claims.

