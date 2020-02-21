Indigenous All Stars invite young bullying victim to lead them out for match against Māori

A young Queensland boy, a video of whom went viral this week in which he cried and pleaded for his life to end due to bullying, has been asked by some of rugby league's best to lead them out this weekend at the All Stars game on the Gold Coast.

Indigenous nine-year-old Quaden Bayles spoke of harming himself while his mother, Yarraka, recorded and spoke of the damage constant bullying was doing to her son, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism.

The video on social media has already been viewed over three million times and has touched the hearts of many, including the Indigenous All Stars who are preparing for their match against the Māori All Stars this Saturday.

The Indigenous squad quickly reached out to Qauden in a video of their own to show their support while also asking the youngster to do them a special favour.

"Hey Quaden, how are you going cuz. We just want to wish you all the best, brother," star Latrell Mitchell said, speaking on behalf of the players, in the video.

"We know you are going through a hard time now but the boys are here to support you. We've got your back and just want to make sure that you are doing alright, make sure that your mum is on your side, we're on your side.

"Just make sure you are thinking the right things bud, because we want you around, we want you to lead us out on the weekend.

"Make sure you are looking after yourself and hopefully we are going to see you in the next couple of days."

Quaden has since accepted the offer, meaning he will feature in tomorrow night's game on the Gold Coast.