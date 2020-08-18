TODAY |

'Incredibly disappointing' - Warriors longstanding Vodafone sponsorship to end over clash with NRL deal

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors' 22 year sponsorship deal with Vodafone is set to come to an end.

The NRL are seeking to secure exclusive telecommunications rights for rival, Telstra.

The deal would force the Warriors to drop Vodafone, despite having two years left on their contract.

“Sadly, we understand the NRL has advised the Warriors their naming rights partnership with Vodafone NZ is now in conflict with the NRL game-wide partnership with Telstra," a Vodafone spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result, we understand the NRL is not intending to grant an exemption for the Vodafone NZ partnership beyond the current season, which ends in October 2020."

The sponsorhip deal injects more than $1 million a year into the Auckland-based club.

“This means unfortunately, and very reluctantly, Vodafone NZ will likely conclude its 22 year sponsorship of the Warriors at the end of the current season, having in effect been told by the NRL our brand isn’t welcome," the statement reads.

"We know this is incredibly disappointing for Warriors fans, as it is for Vodafone NZ. We’re especially disappointed for this year’s Warriors team and organisation, who have sacrificed so much this year to enable the competition to continue, including being away from whānau and friends for months at a time during a global pandemic."

The Warriors are understood to be looking into potential future sponsorship options.

The NRL's stance has been called a "PR disaster" by new consultant Phil Gould.

