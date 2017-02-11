Incredible sportsmanship: Indigenous All Stars embrace rivals after performing fierce War Cry

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach.
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.
About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More