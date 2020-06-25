TODAY |

Increased influence of Kiwis 'icon' a positive after Kearney sacking, says Adam Blair

Source:  1 NEWS

One positive to come out of Stephen Kearney’s sacking is that the players are hearing more from Kiwis “icon” Stacey Jones, Adam Blair says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Kiwis captain said the “icon” of the game in NZ was having a positive influence on the Warriors’ young players and halves. Source: 1 NEWS

As part of the reshuffle with Todd Payten taking over as interim head coach, Blair said the players were hearing from Jones more.

“Sponge (Tony Iro) is doing more edges, Stace is having more of a voice, which is really good because Stace is a rugby league icon in New Zealand,” Blair said.

“He has a lot to offer and I think the more we can hear from Stace, especially our young boys coming through and our halves, it helps those guys out on the field.”

Blair said the one thing he had appreciated from Payten in his first week was in charge was his honesty.

“[Payten wants] Honest efforts, honest in everything you do, honest in your job and the detail you get done, honest away for training,” Blair said.

League
Warriors
Kiwis
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
All Blacks set to face off against Kangaroos in 14-a-side hybrid clash - report
2
Black Sticks great Gemma McCaw retires from international hockey after Olympics postponement
3
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
4
English football club apologises after cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden spotted in stands
5
'I only have good stories' - Ivan Cleary fondly remembers time as Warriors coach
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'It would be a straight no' - Wayne Bennett shuts down Warriors switch talk

David Fusitu'a set for 100th Warriors game as first team of post-Kearney era named

Warriors back interim coach as Wayne Bennett rumours begin swirling
05:59

Stephen Kearney sacked now so new coach can influence 2021 decisions, Warriors chairman says