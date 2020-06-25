Increased influence of Kiwis 'icon' a positive after Kearney sacking, says Adam Blair

One positive to come out of Stephen Kearney’s sacking is that the players are hearing more from Kiwis “icon” Stacey Jones, Adam Blair says.

As part of the reshuffle with Todd Payten taking over as interim head coach, Blair said the players were hearing from Jones more.

“Sponge (Tony Iro) is doing more edges, Stace is having more of a voice, which is really good because Stace is a rugby league icon in New Zealand,” Blair said.

“He has a lot to offer and I think the more we can hear from Stace, especially our young boys coming through and our halves, it helps those guys out on the field.”

Blair said the one thing he had appreciated from Payten in his first week was in charge was his honesty.