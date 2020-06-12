In-form Warriors enforcer Eliesa Katoa facing one-game ban for dangerous tackle

St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono and the Warriors' Eliesa Katoa are both facing one-match NRL bans for dangerous tackles during Friday night's action.
Eliesa Katoa. Source: Photosport
Second-rower Fuimaono landed a grade-two dangerous contact charge for his tackle on Eels prop Junior Paulo during their two-point win.
He faces a one-match ban with an early guilty plea or risks a two-match suspension if found guilty at the judiciary.
Fellow back-rower Katoa was hit with a grade-one charge for his tackle on Penrith's James Fisher-Harris during their loss and unless he successfully challenges, is in line for a ban due to his 70 carry-over points.