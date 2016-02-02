'I'm willing to give everything for this club' - Greg Inglis shuts down Rabbitohs exit rumours

South Sydney skipper Greg Inglis has shot down rumours he is seeking a release to join NRL rivals Brisbane.



In his first pubic statements since last month entering a rehabilitation clinic to address personal issues, the Rabbitohs, Queensland and Australian ace denied he wanted out of the final four years of his contract.



Inglis was linked with a move to Red Hill after his wife Sally temporarily moved back to Brisbane to be closer to family.



The Broncos went close to snaring Inglis in 2010 after he was forced out of Melbourne due to the salary cap scandal however Souths sneaked under their guard at the last minute.



In a video posted on the South Sydney website on Thursday night, the 30-year-old denied speculation he was heading north and promised the club's fans he was set to be a Rabbitoh for the rest of his career.



"Another thing I want to address is the rumours about Brisbane Broncos are certainly not true," Inglis said.



"I'm here as a Rabbitoh, I'm here for another four years and I'm willing to give everything I can for this club. I'm proud to be captain of this club."



Inglis is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in round one.



He this week returned to Redfern to continue his rehabilitation and sent a message of thanks to those who had supported him during a turbulent time in his life.



"A big thank you for all the kind messages of support that you have shown me," Inglis said.



"Not only me but my family as well. Through this tough time we do appreciate it, it means the world.

