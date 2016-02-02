 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'I'm willing to give everything for this club' - Greg Inglis shuts down Rabbitohs exit rumours

share

Source:

AAP

South Sydney skipper Greg Inglis has shot down rumours he is seeking a release to join NRL rivals Brisbane.

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs bleeding from the nose NRL - Rabbitohs v Warriors, July 7 2013 NIB Stadium, PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA Photographer - Travis Hayto

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis.

Source: Photosport

In his first pubic statements since last month entering a rehabilitation clinic to address personal issues, the Rabbitohs, Queensland and Australian ace denied he wanted out of the final four years of his contract.

Inglis was linked with a move to Red Hill after his wife Sally temporarily moved back to Brisbane to be closer to family.

The Broncos went close to snaring Inglis in 2010 after he was forced out of Melbourne due to the salary cap scandal however Souths sneaked under their guard at the last minute.

In a video posted on the South Sydney website on Thursday night, the 30-year-old denied speculation he was heading north and promised the club's fans he was set to be a Rabbitoh for the rest of his career.

"Another thing I want to address is the rumours about Brisbane Broncos are certainly not true," Inglis said.

"I'm here as a Rabbitoh, I'm here for another four years and I'm willing to give everything I can for this club. I'm proud to be captain of this club."

Inglis is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in round one.

He this week returned to Redfern to continue his rehabilitation and sent a message of thanks to those who had supported him during a turbulent time in his life.

"A big thank you for all the kind messages of support that you have shown me," Inglis said.

"Not only me but my family as well. Through this tough time we do appreciate it, it means the world.

"I'm back here at training with the boys, jumping straight back into it."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The Hurricanes second five was a surprise selection for Steve Hansen's squad to take on the Lions.

'I'm just happy for my parents' – humble Ngani Laumape thanks family for All Blacks call up

00:23
2
The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.

Irish pop icon Ronan Keating can't contain his smile as he gets to meet All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett


00:41
3
We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

00:43
4
Laumape played 30 times for the Warriors, but switched to union in 2016.

'All Blacks were the number one goal' - Ngani Laumape dreamed of black jersey, even at the Warriors

00:27
5
Both Rieko and Akira Ioane were included in the All Blacks squad announced today to face the Lions.

'To have my brother in the mix as well, it's awesome' – Rieko Ioane hoping for sibling double act against Lions

02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

03:28
Josateka Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of the Mt Albert Park apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ