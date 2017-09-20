 

'I'm a turbo diesel' - Kiwis wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo gearing up for grand final tilt

AAP

Jason Taumalolo is pledging to fire up his "turbo diesel" engine for one last drive towards premiership glory after powering North Queensland's incredible journey to the NRL grand final.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys makes a break which leads to him scorimng a try against the Sydney Roosters at 1300SMILES Stadium on March 17, 2016 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys makes a break which leads to him scorimng a try against the Sydney Roosters at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville.

Source: Getty

Taumalolo promised fans there was fuel left in the tank for Sunday night's blockbuster battle with Melbourne after destroying the Sydney Roosters pack at Allianz Stadium.

The Cowboys enforcer racked up 237 metres - 100 metres more than any other player - from 21 runs and also made two tackle busts and 22 tackles in another unstoppable display in the 29-16 demolition.

"I think I'm a turbo diesel, so good in short stints, but if I needed to I could go that extra bit longer," Taumalolo told AAP as he fuelled up with a celebratory XXXX Gold in the triumphant Cowboys dressing shed.

"It's a grand final so I think I'm willing to leave it all out on the field on Sunday night.

"Honestly, words can't describe how I feel. I think proud would be the biggest word to describe the way the boys have been playing the last few weeks.

"Everyone thought we were here to make up the numbers. Pretty much no one gave us a chance the last three weeks, obviously apart from the boys who took the field."

Taumalolo delighted in leaving his New Zealand Test teammate, Roosters hard man Jared Waerea Hargreaves, eating his words after he'd talked of stopping the Cowboys juggernaut to end North Queensland's dream run.

"There's a lot goes into the hype of finals footy, but there's an old saying: 'if you're not going to do it, then don't say it'," said the reigning Dally M Medallist.

"Obviously Jared, I have that much respect for him and he's a physical guy and great footy player. I knew I had to be at my best if I was to be up to the challenge and I took it to him."

North Queensland's 10-million-dollar man needs just 56 running metres in the grand final to become the first NRL player to chalk up 5000 metres in a season, smashing his own record from 2016 in doing so.

He's averaging almost 200 metres a game.

The Cowboys' other superstar JT, injured half Johnathan Thurston, is backing Taumalolo to again produce the goods against Melbourne.

"What he done tonight, the Storm pack are going to come after him," Thurston said.

"That's where he's at now in his career. He's put himself in this position and that's what happens you start to become the best; you get hunted."

Taumalolo plans on emptying the tank.

"Whatever I have left," he said.

"It's been a big season and whatever I have left."

