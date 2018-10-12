 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I'm Tongan as well' – Kiwis captain praises Auckland Mate Ma'a Tonga supporters

1 NEWS
Topics
League

The fanatical support for Mate Ma'a Tonga from the Auckland community hasn't gone unnoticed by the Kiwis, relishing the impact the fans are having on the international rugby league window.

With the Tongan side having arrived in New Zealand this week ahead of next week's Test with the Kangaroos in Auckland, thousands of fans have again turned out to show their support for the Pacific powerhouses, while the match itself is on course for a sellout.

Despite their flight being delayed a few hours from Sydney the Tongan fans showed their support at Vodafone Events centre in Manukau. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak said that his side aren't being distracted by the Tongan supporters.

Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold. Source: 1 NEWS

"(It's) not too bad because I'm Tongan as well," he joked.

"It's a good thing for the game. As Mal (Meninga) was talking about, having games back here.

"The Tongan people, are prideful about their country, and where they come from, and I feel it's a good thing for the game.

Despite their flight being delayed a few hours from Sydney the Tongan fans showed their support at Vodafone Events centre in Manukau. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's just going to build and build, and hopefully we can return the favour with our fans doing the same."

The Pacific powerhouse are in town ahead of next week's clash with the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win.
Watch: Kiwis let rip with mighty team song after victory over Australia
2
The Kiwi is two shots off the lead heading into the final round in Incheon.
Watch: Lydia Ko sinks monster birdie putt, stays in the hunt in South Korea
3
Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions.
Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'
4
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
5
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:46
The Kiwis are playing the Kangaroos in a trans-Tasman triple-header this Saturday in Auckland.

Ticket sales a struggle for Auckland trans-Tasman league clash
00:20
Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold.

Watch: Mate Ma’a Tonga stars slap Mick Potter with jandals in hilarious initiation ritual
00:29
Auckland welcome The Tongan Hakula players delivered an earth-shattering sipi tau for their heroes in Auckland yesterday.

Watch as junior Tongan league players welcome Mate Ma’a Tonga stars with rousing sipi tau
01:44
Tevita Pangai made sure team spirit was high as Tonga arrived in Auckland yesterday.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo, Mate Ma'a Tonga lose it as Andrew Fifita gets pranked

'The expectations are the same' - Kangaroos play down rebuilding tag before facing Kiwis

AAP
Topics
League

Mal Meninga has shrugged off the suggestion Australia are set to go through a rebuild, insisting there's no reason why their reign of domination shouldn't continue over the rugby league world.

The Kangaroos will be missing 231 games of Test experience through a mixture of representative retirement, injuries and suspension when they take on New Zealand at Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow.

Despite the departure of four potential future Immortals in Cameron Smith (56 Tests), Cooper Cronk (38), Johnathan Thurston (38) and Billy Slater (30), Meninga is refusing to see it as a new era.

Also absent from the side which won last year's World Cup final are Matt Gillett (12), Wade Graham (6) and Michael Morgan (12) while Greg Inglis (39) will miss the tour through suspension.

Australia's 17-man squad has a total of 106 Tests between them, making them the most inexperienced Kangaroos squad since 2003.

Tomorrow's Test against the Kiwis will be just the second time since 2006 that an Australian side hasn't included Smith.

Despite featuring four debutants in James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Luke Keary and Damien Cook, Meninga said there was no reason for their 13-game unbeaten streak to end.

"The expectations are the same," Meninga said.

"It's not because we've lost players, we've got new players stepping up. That's what our focus has been.

"It's the same expectations as anyone putting on the green and gold jersey in the 110-years of our history. We want to make sure we play really well and they come off the field happy with their performance."

The Kiwis are similarly without nine players from their World Cup quarter-final loss to Fiji, including skipper and Dally M winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Key players Issac Luke and Tohu Harris will be missing through injury as well.

Coach Michael Maguire, who faces the biggest test of his new reign, said he was refusing to buy into the Kangaroos invincible aura.

"A lot of that has to do with what we do, what we do when we go away from the field," Maguire said.

"That's the key to anything, it comes down to our preparation, our practice, the connections that we have.

"Our main goal at the moment is who we are. I've started on a journey with these boys and it's a real honour to be sitting in the seat."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday. Source: Getty
Topics
League
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

'I don't think he realises how in awe we are' - Kiwi Ferns rave over influence of Simon Mannering

1 NEWS
Topics
League

The influence of Warriors legend Simon Mannering is being felt by the Kiwi Ferns ahead of tomorrow's Test with the Jillaroos, with both captain and coach grateful for his input this week.

After retiring from both club and Test match football this season, Mannering has been working with the Kiwi Ferns as a trainer in their build up to facing Australia at Mt Smart tomorrow night.

Speaking at this afternoon's media conference, captain Honey Hireme and coach Tony Benson were both full of nothing but praise for Mannering's impact with the side, on and off the field.

"Simon jumped at the opportunity when I offered it to him," Benson began. "He's really excited to be involved."

"His official title is a trainer, he gets involved. He's involved in all the warm ups, works with our head strength and conditioning.

"He's a vital part off the field - his one on ones sitting with players and interacting with them. There's a lot of experience and information he can tip them up on, around preparation and the mental side of the game as well.

"To have someone of his figure in the game come and be in camp with the Kiwi Ferns, it's a big boost for the girls."

Hireme also revealed that Mannering has taken on a number of other roles with the side, including driving the team bus.

"He's real genuine about it too," she said.

"He's not just offering us all his experience in terms of rugby league, he's driving our van, he's giving us water bottles, just before we left he's sitting playing cards with us.

"I don't think he realises how in awe we are of him."


The Warriors legend is helping the New Zealand women's side this week. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

'We've got half a team of Tongans' – Kiwi Ferns skipper says Pacific women ready for Test league

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Pacific Islands

A Mate Ma'a Tonga women's side shouldn't be out of the question for international rugby league in the future, according to Kiwi Ferns captain Honey Hireme.

With 2018 seeing the introduction of the women's NRL and women's State of Origin, Hireme is hopeful that the continuing advancement of the women's game will next spread to Test level, meaning more competitive sides, including those from the Pacific.

"Here in South Auckland, there's a lot of Tongan players," Hireme said at this afternoon's press conference in Auckland.

"I'd love to see all those Pacific nations be a part of that, and start to build their teams.

"That only helps us when it comes to the World Cup. We've got more competition, games, and that competitiveness within women's rugby league."

Hireme also joked that the introduction of a Tongan women's team could cause a split in her team's camp.

"We've got half a team of Tongans, so hopefully they stay with us."

Honey Hireme wants to see the smaller nations represented at the top level. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Pacific Islands

Trans-Tasman Test caps off breakthrough year for women's rugby league

AAP
Topics
League

A landmark year for women's rugby league is closing with a trans-Tasman Test which both sides say will leave all others in its dust.

The Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns expect tomorrow's Test at Mt Smart Stadium to underline the new standards being set in the women's game, following on from the NRLW premiership and the introduction of State of Origin.

Both teams are dominated by stars from the inaugural four-team league which played out last month, capturing interest and new followers with its skill and intensity.

Australian coach Brad Donald said his team will be considerably stronger than that which won last year's World Cup.

By the same token, he knows New Zealand shape as a superior outfit to the one they beat 23-16 in the decider in Brisbane.

Quality club coaching had lifted standards across the board, leaving national coaches to focus on the detail rather than the basics of years gone by.

"We've been fortunate to be able to sit back and pick the eyes out of both teams from the premiership and be able to coach them for a week. It's been fantastic," Donald said.

"Both organisations are taking the game seriously. The level of the game has gone to something new and we've afforded those girls a new opportunity."

Jillaroos skipper Ali Brigginshaw said the teams can barely be separated in terms of quality.

There are six players in each side from her champion Brisbane Broncos outfit and she expected there would be little time for pleasantries, particularly up front where the hosts possess size and aggression.

"It's going to cap off a really good year for women's rugby league," she said.

"We're both really fit so I just think it'll be a really good game, really good quality."

Brigginshaw said she will dedicate her performance to the injured Sam Bremner, whom she replaced as skipper earlier this week.

Kiwi Ferns counterpart Honey Hireme said her team were determined to knock the Australians down a peg and inflict some World Cup retribution.

The presence in the coaching staff of Warriors and Kiwis great Simon Mannering had made an impact, Hireme said.

The retired second rower provided tactical and mental tips throughout the week, as well as driving the team van and joining them for games of cards.

"I don't think he realises just how in awe we are of him and just his presence in our environment," Hireme said.

New Zealand's Honey Hireme scores her 6th try. Womens RLWC - NZ vs CIL at Southern Cross group Stadium .Picture : NRL Photos / Gregg Porteous
New Zealand's Honey Hireme in action against the Cook Islands during the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport
Topics
League