'I'm still enjoying State of Origin' - Cameron Smith squashes Queensland retirement talk

State of Origin may be getting tougher each year but Cameron Smith admits he still can't get enough.



Queensland captain Cameron Smith Source: Photosport

At 34, Smith would be forgiven for thinking about hanging up the boots ahead of tomorrow night's Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.



Five-eighth Johnathan Thurston will receive a pre-match tribute after his 37 game Origin career was ended by a shoulder injury in Queensland's game two win in Sydney.



The crunch clash may also mark the Maroons swansong of Smith's Melbourne teammates Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk, who are yet to decide their future.



And after a record 41 Origins - including 17 as captain - Smith sure has earned a rest.



However, the evergreen hooker said he had not even entertained representative retirement despite Origin getting harder each year.



"It most definitely is. The bodies are bigger, every player is getting faster and stronger," Smith said.



"For those people saying the game is not tough enough any more because you can't throw a punch or do a shoulder charge, come out next Wednesday and stand in front of Andrew Fifita.



"Or stand in front of David Klemmer and see if it's not tough then."



Smith has missed just one game since his Origin debut in 2003, racking up some unbelievable numbers.



He has made 1533 Origin tackles, almost 700 more than the next player, Gary Larson (813).



Smith has also touched the ball 4234 times in Origin - almost 2000 more than next on the list, Allan Langer (2162).



And he has won six Origin man of the match awards, just two shy of equalling Wally Lewis's record.



Yet Smith still wanted more.



"I am still enjoying State of Origin," he said.



"It's been a bit of a shock to the system the last couple of years with Corey Parker finishing up last year, now Johnathan Thurston but the time had to come, you can't go on forever.



"Unfortunately there are a lot of guys who have been part of this team for a long time that are going to finish their Origin careers.



"Personally I still feel really good mentally and physically and still enjoy coming into camp and competing at this level.



"When that desire or hunger is gone I will know it is time to put my hand up and say 'give another bloke a go'."



Smith though is showing no signs of slowing down ahead of Origin III despite reports of a sternum concern.



"It's the most talked-about sternum in the competition," he laughed.



"I had a few days off and all of a sudden I'm under an injury cloud.

