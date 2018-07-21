 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


'I'm starting to come into my own' - Kodi Nikorima credits new Kiwis coach Maguire for blistering NRL form

share

Source:

AAP

He insists he's never short on confidence but Brisbane halfback Kodi Nikorima said the endorsement of New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has finally helped him feel at home in the Broncos No.7.

The Brisbane star was on fire in his side's 50-18 demolition of Penrith.
Source: SKY

The nifty playmaker won best on ground honours for his role in Brisbane's 50-18 flogging of Penrith last night.

He combined well with halves partner Anthony Milford - often on the same side of the field - and iced the match with identical intercept tries in the second half.

There has generally been a state of flux around Nikorima's role in the side, with the 24-year-old seemingly always trying to prove himself worthy.

But the Kiwi international insists he finally feels at home in the halves.

"Yeah, yep I do, I feel like I'm starting to come into my own now," he said.

"To be honest, going in with the Kiwis, Madge (Maguire) helped me out a lot leadership-wise, put it all on me.

"I came out of my shell there and started to bring what I learned from him on that little tour (of the United States last month) back to the Broncs.

"He (Maguire) just said I've got the qualities of (Cooper) Cronk - he's worked with those players, so to have someone of his calibre, to have that confidence in me really helped me out."

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett was satisfied with his halves' efforts and maintained post-game it was the media, not him, who were often the most critical.

"Wayne believes in me too, but having that from another coach gave me that extra confidence," Nikorima said.

"I've never doubted myself but now I'm starting to talk more.

"I was a bit quiet coming into the season, didn't take it with two hands and that showed when I got benched."

Nikorima was helped by his forwards' barnstorming start, with Sam Thaiday and Tevita Pangai Jnr setting the platform.

"But for me and Milf it's about learning to control a game when we're not dominating," Nikorima said.

"That's where we probably lack a little bit."

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'We're a different team from then' - Warriors out to avoid another hammering from Storm

00:37
4
Jimmy O'Brien scored the match winning try against Chile to secure Ireland a spot in the next round at San Francisco.

Watch: Chile squander potential match winning try as Ireland snatch victory at the death in RWC Sevens


00:34
5
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:44
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update