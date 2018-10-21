'I'm so proud to be Tongan' – Daniel Tupou reflects on landmark Test against Kangaroos

Despite falling 34-16 to Australia last night, Mate Ma'a Tonga winger Daniel Tupou is looking back positively on the historic clash.

As the two sides met for the first time in a Test match, last night's encounter in Auckland was about more than rugby league for Tonga, proving they can compete with the likes of Australia on the pitch.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the match, Tupou thanked the Kangaroos, for helping make the match possible in the first place.

"We're just grateful for the opportunity," he began.

"All the credit for the Kangaroos for giving us the opportunity, so we're grateful for that.

"Obviously it didn't go our way tonight, but we can go away with our heads held high, we take a lot of confidence out of tonight's performance."

Tupou also reflected on his side's fanatical supporters, who turned Mt Smart red, with the match completely sold out.

"They never disappoint.

"I'm so proud to be Tongan. To witness that again tonight was insane.