 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I'm smiling again and I'm loving being back' - Foran positive NRL will decide playing future in weeks, not months after promising return

share

Source:

AAP

Warriors recruit Kieran Foran expects a resolution on his NRL playing future to be determined in weeks rather than months.

Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Auckland-based club in September after being released from a lucrative Parramatta contract due to mental illness.

However he is yet to receive the green light from the NRL, who want further assurances on Foran's mental health and connections to colourful Sydney personalities.

A shoulder injury also kept him off the park before the rescission of his Eels contract in July.

Speaking at this weekend's Auckland Nines, Foran told Warriors fans his move across the ditch had provided the perfect tonic for his various woes.

He was nearing full-fitness after his shoulder injury and was able to get back to his roots, having lived in Auckland until he was 10.

"Go back to what I really enjoyed doing as a kid, surrounding myself with loving family members and that's something I missed," Foran said.

"I'm smiling again and I'm loving being back."

Foran still has long way to go before returning to the NRL but Kearney has already witnessed a big change in the troubled playmaker.
Source: 1 NEWS

The NRL remain in frequent contact with Foran, his representatives and Warriors chief Jim Doyle about the ratification of his contract, so far to no avail.

Doyle in particular was adamant the deal would be done before Christmas, since revised to the end of January and now to round one of the NRL.

If the deal does not get across the line before the Warriors' March 5 opener against Newcastle, youngster Ata Hingano will likely join Shaun Johnson in the halves.

But Foran, who has played 20 times for New Zealand, was confident everything would be in order by the start of the 2017 campaign.

He felt the side could achieve big things.

"There's a standard across the board this year that we're going to get the results we think we deserve, playing finals footy, we want to be challenging," Foran said.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg confirmed to reporters that the Foran saga was nearing its end, saying he didn't wish to keep the playmaker in limbo.

But the organising body still needed to speak with professionals working alongside Foran, as well as with Doyle, before any boxes could be ticked.

"We want to make sure that when he comes back into the sport, he's done the work and made the sacrifices," Greenberg said.

Related

Warriors

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again
00:20
The Warriors fullback shares a moment he had with the troubled recruit in the gym while doing their injury rehab.

'We don't usually do that': Why Kieran Foran made Roger Tuivasa-Sheck want to take his shirt off

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:29
2
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:28
3
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

4

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:29
5
Having beaten tournament favourites Fiji, New Zealand lost their semi-final 12-5 to England.

Video: New Zealand crash out of Sydney Sevens with crushing loss to England

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ