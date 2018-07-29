 

'I'm scratching my head' - Stephen Kearney slams senior players after 'soft' Titans loss

AAP
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has demanded more of his senior players on their tricky run towards a possible NRL finals campaign.

The Warriors wilted in a 36-12 loss on the Gold Coast after establishing a 12-8 lead at halftime.

A win would would have put them three victories clear of ninth with five games remaining.

Instead, they leaked five unanswered tries and miss a chance to consolidate their first NRL finals campaign since 2011.

It was a shock turn of events given they had won their past seven at Cbus Super Stadium, 14 of their past 15 against the Titans and seven of nine away games this year.

The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight. Source: SKY

And with a majority of the 15,149 in attendance draped in Warriors garb, everything appeared to be in their favour.

"I'm scratching my head trying to figure that out," Kearney said.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

The Warriors were the NRL's pacesetters after five undefeated rounds.

Now, with a testing run home that includes games against St George, Newcastle, Canterbury, Penrith and Canberra, they're just two wins above Wests Tigers and three above Canberra with an inferior for-and-against.

"We have to stare that in the face - we have a big challenge ahead of us," Kearney said.

They will remain on the Gold Coast early this week before travelling south to play the Dragons next Saturday afternoon hopeful that both Issac Luke (calf) and Tohu Harris (knee) will join them after missing yesterday's loss.

Kearney said they couldn't afford to dish up efforts like Sunday's again but the experienced duo's return wouldn't provide an instant fix.

"I don't know if potentially they could have helped us today, but we had 17 guys out there who could've," he said.

"I thought our two most committed players were a 19-year-old back-rower (Joseph Vuna) and the other turned 20 last week (Isaiah Papali'i).

"That said something about our performance when we had two young fellas leading the way for us."

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY
AAP
Latrell Mitchell bagged a hat-trick to help the Sydney Roosters emerge as the biggest threat to Melbourne's NRL premiership defence with a 36-18 defeat of fellow title contenders St George Illawarra.

It was shades of Greg Inglis on Jamie Soward as the Roosters centre ran over the top of Jason Nightingale. Source: SKY

After coach Trent Robinson asked his star centre to produce his best on a week- to-week basis two days before the game, the 21-year-old took his tally to five tries and 44 points in just two weeks since returning from State of Origin with NSW.

The Roosters' seventh win in eight games moved them up to third on the NRL ladder, ahead of the early-season pace-setting Dragons who drop back to fourth.

However their first win over a fellow top-four team may have come at a cost, after five-eighth Luke Keary suffered suspected medial damage in his left knee early in the second half.

Maligned for their attack over the first half of the season, the Roosters now look a far cry from the side that was even criticised by their own halves coach Andrew Johns the last time they played the Dragons on Anzac Day.

A week after they put 58 points on Manly, James Tedesco also scored twice at Allianz Stadium on Sunday while Cooper Cronk claimed one as their combination continues to grow.

Cronk's try came after he put the fullback into open space with an inside ball, before Tedesco returned it to his halfback to cross under the posts.

It was one of three first half four-pointers for the tri-colours, who opened the scoring when Mitchell pushed his way through three defenders before Tedesco ran onto a Blake Ferguson kick after a Joseph Manu break.

Mitchell also claimed their first two tries of the second half, his first a gift after Jason Nightingale dropped a Cronk bomb while his second was again all strength and power.

Tedesco then put the match beyond doubt with an 80-metre effort when he picked up a Gareth Widdop kick in open play, before Blake Ferguson also crossed.

In contrast, only Ben Hunt's quick feet could get the Dragons on the board on the last play before the halftime siren before he and Tariq Sims later crossed for consolation tries.

The loss dropped them down to fourth, two points ahead of the chasing pack of Penrith, Cronulla and Brisbane.

