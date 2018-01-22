 

'I'm playing close to NRL or competition rules' - Stephen Kearney treating trial game against Titans as the real deal

Warriors boss Stephen Kearney says he'll treat Saturday's pre-season trial against Gold Coast Titans as essentially the real deal.

The boys are back in training head of the new NRL season.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors head to Queensland's Sunshine Coast for the match having played just one trial this year, a 20-14 win over Melbourne in Rotorua.

It'll be their last hit-out before their season-opening NRL match against South Sydney, as part of a Perth double-header on March 10.

As a result, Kearney has named a near-full strength side, including Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and recruits Adam Blair and Tohu Harris.

Blake Green will also play alongside Johnson for the first time.

Regulars Simon Mannering, Sam Lisone and Issac Luke have been named on the bench, as have Tonga halfback Ata Hingano and prodigy Hayze Perham.

Despite taking 23 men across the ditch for the match, Kearney said he'd take it deadly seriously and look for a solid victory.

But, either way, it wouldn't change his plans heading into March 10.

"If I'm honest I'm playing close to NRL or competition rules in terms of interchanges, I want to keep them pretty minimal," Kearney said.

"We'll continue to build - another trial against a quality outfit on Saturday afternoon, so it's an opportunity for us to continue as a team."

Kearney said he'd have no qualms unleashing some of his younger players - such as Perham, Sam Cook or Isaiah Papali'i - on the NRL in 2018.

The likes of Hingano and Nate Roache had impressed throughout 2017 also.

"If you saw some of the performances (last) weekend from some of the young guys, it's what building a footy club is about, having depth," Kearney said.

The Warriors finished 13th in the 2017 NRL season.

The Titans, meanwhile, finished a miserable 15th in 2017 and played out a 38-10 loss to Brisbane in last week's trial in Toowoomba.

They have a new coach in the form of Garth Brennan.

