'I'm not talking about rugby' - former Hurricanes boss Greg Peters named head of rugby league in NZ, refuses to talk about union

The New Zealand Rugby League organisation has announced today that Greg Peters will take over as its new chief executive.

Former Hurricanes boss Peters said he aims to grow the rugby league game in New Zealand.
Peters was the general manager of the Argentinian Rugby Union for 18 months.

He was also the chief executive of SANZAR for close to five years and was in charge of the Hurricanes and Wellington Rugby from 2006-2010.

"I think you draw on everything, that's part of life isn't it?" said Peters.

"You draw on bits and parts of every role, rugby roles they are challenging but the ability to make a real difference in rugby is limited.

"In rugby league I think we have a real opportunity here, I think we have a gold nugget and if we polish it right we are going to bloom and blossom.

"The most valid comparison is Argentina because they are in a space where they are growing and developing."

1 NEWS sports reporter Stephen Stuart mentioned the improvement of Argentina in Super Rugby this year with Peters immediately shutting down the conversation.

"I'm not here to talk about rugby today," he said.

