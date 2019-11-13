TODAY |

'I'm not about to roll over' - Kieran Foran refuses to retire despite likely missing 2020 with injury

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL

Kieran Foran may miss the entire 2020 NRL season with his serious shoulder injury but the Kiwis playmaker has ruled out retirement, stating he's determined to overcome it.

Foran was forced from the field earlier this month just six minutes into his first Kiwis Test in over two years during their clash with the Great Britain Lions at Eden Park.

The 29-year-old had to undergo a shoulder reconstruction surgery as a result but the operation revealed "new and additional damage" that hadn't been detected during the MRI scan.

The newfound issues mean Foran will have to undergo another surgery later this month and then endure 9-12 months of rehabilitation afterwards.

Despite the long road ahead - the latest in a string of unfortunate injuries he has faced throughout his career - Foran said he refuses to hang up his boots.

"I'm not about to roll over and put an end to it, that's for sure," Foran told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I feel like my best years are still to come, that's the most frustrating thing.

"Giving up for me at this stage is not an option. Until it's taken from me and I've got no option, but to give up, then I will give up.

"You would probably have to take me off in a wheelchair for that to happen.

"I'm not going to roll over lightly, that's for sure - I'm strong in my beliefs. I believe I still have good footy in me and I believe I can still compete at this level.

Kieran Foran. Source: NRL

Foran has missed 26 NRL games in the past two seasons alone due to shoulder, hamstring, back and quad injuries but heading into his return in the black jersey, he said he felt he was past all of it.

"My body just hasn't been able to consistently turn out, week in and week out. That's been the most frustrating thing personally and from the club's point of view as well.

"I can understand people are disappointed, but no-one is more disappointed in the situation than myself. The most frustrating thing is my body has never felt so good.

"But my shoulder didn't hold up and you say to yourself, 'Geez, what's bloody happening with it?'"

Foran's current NRL contract with the Bulldogs ends after the 2020 season, giving him motivation to try and recover in time so he can still play amongst some of the world's best next year.

"Hopefully, I can get back out there and not injure it again.

"I would be aiming to get back, best [case] probably late July, early August. That's the very best case."

Kieran Foran of NZ leaves the field injured. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bulldogs won't force Kieran Foran retirement despite latest injury
2
Watch: Scott Robertson cops bouncer to the head as Kiwi Super Rugby coaches settle scores with backyard cricket
3
'Is that a serious question?' Rafa Nadal stunned by reporter's bizarre questions about marriage
4
Scott Robertson weighs in on All Blacks coaching chances: 'I'd have a crack'
5
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Nathan Cleary out to 'take that next step' in 2020
01:03

Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'

Plans in place for SBW's Toronto Wolfpack to play Kangaroos in 2020

David Fifita to front NRL integrity unit after Bali arrest